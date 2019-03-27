Debut single release for three Platform One degree students on Friday

Later this week, three students from Platform One College of Music will release their debut singles in what is set to be a moment to remember for these aspiring musicians.

Final year degree students

Jaz Connell, Emily Wild and Summer King are in their final year at Platform One on the BA (Hons) Commercial Music.

The students have spent the past six months developing their work, which gives the opportunity to release commercially viable products.

Booth: Preparing students for a sustainable career

Degree lecturer, Andy Booth, who oversees the students final year Commercial Projects commented,

“This is an exciting time for all of our third-year students and releasing original music is high on the agenda. “This is an extremely competitive market and we want to ensure that all of our students are prepared for a sustainable career in the music industry.”

Connell: An exhilarating journey

Having recently held a launch party for ‘Footsteps’ at Strings Bar and Venue Jaz Connell said,

“Releasing my first debut single has been a learning curve for sure. The past six months have been exhilarating but if you have the mindset and motivation you will succeed! “I’m really excited to show fans, friends and family what I’m about.”

Emily is releasing her single ‘Authority’ under the pseudonym ‘Emellia’, and Summer’s alias ‘Roni’ will be releasing ‘Mutual’ to complete the new music Friday.

All songs be available on streaming services worldwide from 29thh March 2019.