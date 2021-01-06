Decision by Isle of Wight planning officers announced for Newport housing development

After more than 50 objections, the building of houses on the outskirts of Newport has been refused.

Planning permission for 14 homes on Landscape Lane, which connects Staplers Road and Long Lane, has been rejected by the Isle of Wight Council — as it would be a ‘cramped’ and ‘visually intrusive’ development.

Mix of housing

The outline plans, submitted last year by Mrs C Ferns, of the Cotton Trust, were said to provide a significant positive opportunity and see two, three and four-bed houses built as a mix of one and two-storey properties, in two cul-de-sacs but the rural feel to the lane would be kept.

The site had been allocated for housing in the draft Island Planning Strategy in 2018, but only for ten houses.

Opposition for different quarters

Current residents of Landscape Lane, as well as other concerned parties including the Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council, CPRE IW and Conservative Island MP, Bob Seely, objected to the development.

Reasons for objecting included the development being built on agricultural, greenfield land, not meeting the local housing need and that it would be an overdevelopment of the site leading to more traffic congestion.

Reasons for refusal

The planning officer’s report said the proposed cul-de-sacs would cause a ‘more compact and cramped arrangement’ of the dwellings — with the two bungalows appearing ‘particularly awkward’ — ‘at odds’ with the existing residential ribbon development surrounding the area.

The refusal letter from the council’s strategic planning and infrastructure manager, Oliver Boulter, said the development would have a ‘serious adverse impact’ on the character and appearance of the area, would provide ‘inadequate visibility’ at the junction with Staplers Road and would negatively impact the highway network.

Insufficient information provided

It was also said insufficient information was provided in the planning application to assess the potential impact the building would have on the historic environment of the site as well as a lack of demonstrating how safe and adequate pedestrian links would be provided.

Applicants can appeal the council’s decision and go to the Planning Inspectorate.

