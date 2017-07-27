Delightful Dinghys: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
With Cowes Week just about upon us, we thought this shot of boats taking part in Cowes Dinghy Week would make a very apt choice for Picture of the Week.
Taken and shared in our Flickr group by Benjamin Tonner.
Click on image to see larger version
Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Benjamin’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.
To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.
Image: © Benjamin Tonner
Thursday, 27th July, 2017 8:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fvd
Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Gurnard, Island-wide, Picture of the Week
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓