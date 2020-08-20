Demand for Isle of Wight emergency food parcels up by a quarter in last year

Isle of Wight Foodbank has provided 6,253 emergency food parcels to Island people in the year leading to March 2020. Of this number, 2421 went to children.

The figures are a 23% increase on the previous financial year.

Unprecedented impact of Coronavirus

With the unprecedented impact of Coronavirus the Isle of Wight Foodbank has experienced even greater levels of need as the pandemic continues to unfold.

The Isle of Wight Foodbank believes the recent local increase is due to people struggling with low income and loss of work due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Foodbank needs your support

IW Foodbank relies on the support of people across the Island. It has asked anyone interested in supporting their work to either consider donating food or funds.

The foodbank is particularly in need of tinned potatoes, tinned carrots, tinned peas and tinned mixed vegetables. These can be dropped off at your local supermarket or our Headquarters in Love Lane, Cowes.

King: This isn’t right and cannot continue

Hannah King, foodbank manager of The Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“We’re dedicated to ensuring that people on the Isle of Wight without enough money for food are able to access emergency support. “We’ve been making big changes to the way we work to ensure we can continue to offer people who can’t afford essentials the emergency help that is needed as safely as possible. But ultimately, no one on the Isle of Wight should need to use a food bank. “6,253 emergency food parcels to local people is 6,253 emergency food parcels too many. This isn’t right and cannot continue. “Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last few months because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds. To everyone that has donated – thank you.”

Member of the Trussell Trust’s network

The Isle of Wight Foodbank is a member of the Trussell Trust’s network. The Trussell Trust, as part of a coalition of anti-poverty charities, is calling for the UK government to put a Coronavirus Emergency Income Support Scheme in place to ensure people can access the support they need to avoid them being swept into destitution.

Revie: 18% more parcels being given to people in the UK

Chief executive of the Trussell Trust, Emma Revie, says:

“This year has been extraordinarily difficult, with many more people across the country facing destitution as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Food banks carry on, working as tirelessly as ever, to support people in crisis through the unprecedented challenge the pandemic continues to pose. “The statistics in our 2019/2020 report show the situation up until the end of March, before the true economic impact of the pandemic had hit. Despite this, we see a rise in food bank use yet again, with 18% more parcels being given to people in crisis in the UK in the year leading to March 2020 compared to the previous year. “This constant rise in food bank use, year after year, cannot continue. More and more people are struggling to eat because they simply cannot afford food – and when we look to the year ahead, it’s likely even more people will be pushed into destitution. This is not right. We want to see governments at all levels doing everything in their power to protect people from financial hardship.”

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Isle of Wight Foodbank. Ed