Dense fog forecast for the Isle of Wight and south of England

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Fog.

Valid between 17:00 Thursday 27th and 11:00 Friday 28th December, the warning reads:

Areas of dense fog will re-form and expand on Thursday evening across southern parts of England

What to expect

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Areas of fog are expected form quickly Thursday evening with areas of existing fog expanding.

Visibilities of less than 100 m is expected in places but as the fog forms it is likely to be patchy with varying visibilities in relatively short distances.

During Thursday evening the fog in the southeast of England is expected to clear but is more likely to persist over parts of southwest England through into Friday morning.