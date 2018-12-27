Dense fog forecast for the Isle of Wight and south of England

Dense fog is expected across the Isle of Wight and south of England this afternoon and into tomorrow. Expect slower journeys and travel delays.

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Fog.

Valid between 17:00 Thursday 27th and 11:00 Friday 28th December, the warning reads:

Areas of dense fog will re-form and expand on Thursday evening across southern parts of England

What to expect

  • Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
  • There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Areas of fog are expected form quickly Thursday evening with areas of existing fog expanding.

Visibilities of less than 100 m is expected in places but as the fog forms it is likely to be patchy with varying visibilities in relatively short distances.

During Thursday evening the fog in the southeast of England is expected to clear but is more likely to persist over parts of southwest England through into Friday morning.

Other areas affected
If you’re travelling on the mainland, these other areas are affected too

Brighton and Hove
East Sussex
Hampshire
Kent
Medway
Portsmouth
Southampton
Surrey
West Sussex
Bath and North East Somerset
Bournemouth
Bristol
Cornwall
Devon
Dorset
Gloucestershire
North Somerset
Poole
Somerset
South Gloucestershire
Wiltshire

Image: © Tobia Penner Photography

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 27th December, 2018 12:59pm

By

