Dense fog to spread across the Isle of Wight today

Expect reduced visibility this afternoon as dense fog spreads across the Isle of Wight today

Fog over Ashey Downs by Jamie Russell of Island Visions

The Isle of Wight Met Service are forecasting dense fog for this afternoon (Wednesday).

They say:

Our visibility maps are showing some dense fog over the hills for the rest of this afternoon and into the evening, possibly dropping close to sea level at times, especially with elevation in more western, southern and eastern parts of the Island leading to significantly reduced visibility in places.

Dense fog can sometime affect cross-Solent ferry crossings, so delays may be possible.

Image: © Jamie Russell / Island Visions Photography

Wednesday, 4th March, 2020 3:10pm

By

