Design a Rocket competition launches at Ryde Library this week

Rye Library invite you to join their intergalactic spaceship jamboree!

They have a children’s competition running from Saturday 13th July to Saturday 31st August.

Build a spaceship from anything you can find at home – old boxes, tubes, milk cartons, egg boxes etc.

Take your model into the Library and they’ll place it into orbit in the Ryde Junior Library.

You could win a prize
There is a very special prize for the most out of this world design!

There’s a chance to make a Lego rocket at the Lego Club on 6th August.

Don’t forget to join up to this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, ‘Space Chase’ while you’re in the library!

Tuesday, 9th July, 2019 12:12pm

