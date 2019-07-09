Design a Rocket competition launches at Ryde Library this week

Rye Library invite you to join their intergalactic spaceship jamboree!

They have a children’s competition running from Saturday 13th July to Saturday 31st August.

Build a spaceship from anything you can find at home – old boxes, tubes, milk cartons, egg boxes etc.

Take your model into the Library and they’ll place it into orbit in the Ryde Junior Library.

You could win a prize

There is a very special prize for the most out of this world design!

There’s a chance to make a Lego rocket at the Lego Club on 6th August.

Don’t forget to join up to this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, ‘Space Chase’ while you’re in the library!

Image: lodefink under CC BY 2.0