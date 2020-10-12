Diabetes Group Isle of Wight Zoom event: Sign up today

Diabetes Group Isle of Wight invite you to take part in a free Zoom event next week.

The Zoom event will update you on how the Diabetes Centre has adapted their service during Covid-19 to ensure it has been able to continue support and high quality care for people living with diabetes on the Isle of Wight.

Guest speakers include:

Liz Whittingstall, Lead Diabetes Specialist Nurse

Tracey Porteous, Diabetes Specialist Nurse, Diabetes Centre, St Mary’s Hospital.

Where and when

The Zoom (online) event takes place on Tuesday 20th October between 12.30pm and 1pm.

For more information and a link to join the call, please contact: [email protected]

If you have any questions for Liz and Tracey, please email [email protected] by 15th October.

Find out more

Read the latest magazine on Diabetes Group Isle of Wight’s Website.

If you use Facebook, stay up to date with the latest news via their Facebook Page.

