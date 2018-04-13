On Monday 16th April between 3.30pm and 5.30pm the Isle of Wight Diabetes Group will be welcoming Diathlete Gavin Griffiths as he completes one of his 25 marathon length runs in various locations across the UK over 30 days.

The run on the 16th will be the fourth of these, starting at The Needles Pleasure Park 9.15am and proceeding via Cowes to finish on Ryde Seafront.

Members will be on the green at the bottom of St Thomas St, where Gavin Griffiths will finish his Isle of Wight marathon run.

All welcome to come and join us for this afternoon gathering.