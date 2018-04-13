Diabetes group to welcome Diathlete after his one-man marathon

All welcome to join the gathering meeting Diathlete, Gavin Griffiths, as he completes one of his 25 marathon length runs on the Isle of Wight on Monday.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

gavin griffiths

On Monday 16th April between 3.30pm and 5.30pm the Isle of Wight Diabetes Group will be welcoming Diathlete Gavin Griffiths as he completes one of his 25 marathon length runs in various locations across the UK over 30 days.

The run on the 16th will be the fourth of these, starting at The Needles Pleasure Park 9.15am and proceeding via Cowes to finish on Ryde Seafront.

Members will be on the green at the bottom of St Thomas St, where Gavin Griffiths will finish his Isle of Wight marathon run.

All welcome to come and join us for this afternoon gathering.

Friday, 13th April, 2018 11:42am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kCC

Filed under: Community, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*