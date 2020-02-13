‘Did a tornado hit the Island last night?’ ask Isle of Wight Met Service

Light sleepers may have been fully aware of the storm that battered the Isle of Wight last night, but for those of you who slept soundly all night you missed some pretty powerful stuff.

The Isle of Wight Met Service were up most of the night tracking the weather and say that 70mph wind gusts, hail, torrential rain and explosive thunder were all experienced across the Island and that the sudden change in wind direction followed by a loud bang was consistent with the passage of a small tornado.

Flying boulder

The massive lightning strike resulted in power failure in some parts of the Island.

Meanwhile in East Cowes a boulder that the fire service believed was carried in the wind hit a roof and a man was taken to hospital.

Did a small tornado hit the Island last night?

Jamie Russell of Isle of Wight Met Service said,

“What a night! As most of Islanders slept, a squall line developed and moved across the Island. “Winds gusting in excess of 70mph in places along with torrential rain, hail and an explosive crack of thunder, and whilst all this was predicted by us yesterday, something a little more unexpected happened too……

Head over to the IW Met Service Facebook post to read more.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions Photography