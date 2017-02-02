Did you hear? Wightlink has changed owners again

There has been some confusion circulating recently over whether Wightlink has new owners.
Back in 2015, Wightlink was bought by Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP from Australian investment bank, Macquarie.
Just over a year later Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP underwent a management buyout by Rob Gregor (pictured), Steven Lowry and Jeff Neil and the organisation was re-branded as Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLP (Basalt).
At the same time, it was reported that investment management firm Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. had bought the 100% interest in Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP.
Wafra “one of the man investors”
Rob Gregor, the Managing Partner at Basalt, confirmed to OnTheWight,
“Wafra is one of many investors in our Fund, after buying the Fund investment from Balfour Beatty.
“The Fund (Basalt Infrastructure Partners I LP) which we manage on behalf of our investors, holds the Wightlink investment.”
To confirm, Wightlink Ferries, who was previously owned by Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP, is now owned by the re-branded fund, Basalt Infrastructure Partners I LP. The Fund is being run by the same Fund Managers as before.
As a reminder, during the sale in 2015, Wightlink stated there would be no changes to staffing, pricing, routes or schedules as a result of the change of ownership.
Potentate
2.Feb.2017 12:28pm
Bad news continues, it’s a financial instrument disguised as a ferry business.
Steve Goodman
2.Feb.2017 12:47pm
Why run an essential transport link as a good value for money not for profit service, when it can be run as a more expensive moneymaker for an investment fund?
Tim
2.Feb.2017 12:55pm
Interesting that Wightlink have told me that they intend to cut sailings to the most popular times when their new ferry comes into service.
Vix Lowthion
2.Feb.2017 3:35pm
We wouldn’t expect our prisons, our NHS, our schools to be run by profit making companies. Oh…. but they increasingly are. So we as an island are left with our essential transport links run to provide profits for Investment Funds, and not run to provide a fair, frequent and efficient service to the community. Why do we just accept this? Because we’ve been led to believe it’s the only way..
Potentate
2.Feb.2017 4:56pm
In Green la-la land everything can be afforded, the government can fund anything and everything, including free ferries, but excepting weapons, which are bad.
Oh, and diesel cars, which are also bad, just like Brexit and the Trump, also bad.
newpower
2.Feb.2017 4:32pm
Build a Bridge and we wouldnt have to worry about the ferry.
Steve Goodman
2.Feb.2017 4:57pm
But then would we have to worry about other things, like who will pay to build it, and how, and who will pay to operate and maintain it, and how, and how might it affect the present ecosystem and shipping movements, and will it be a good value transport link or another greedy rip off opportunity for an investment fund, with or without politician’s help to transfer public money to private pockets, and will the ferries still need to be kept on in case the bridge could not be used for any reason, and if so, how will that be paid for?
Tim
2.Feb.2017 5:34pm
I think that Skye still has a seasonal ferry service for tourists.
Wightlink and Red Funnel claim that they only make a profit during the Summer months so it does make you wonder if this might be the best option.