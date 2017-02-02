Did you hear? Wightlink has changed owners again

There has been some confusion circulating recently over whether Wightlink has new owners.

Back in 2015, Wightlink was bought by Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP from Australian investment bank, Macquarie.

Just over a year later Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP underwent a management buyout by Rob Gregor (pictured), Steven Lowry and Jeff Neil and the organisation was re-branded as Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLP (Basalt).

At the same time, it was reported that investment management firm Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. had bought the 100% interest in Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP.

Wafra “one of the man investors”

Rob Gregor, the Managing Partner at Basalt, confirmed to OnTheWight,

“Wafra is one of many investors in our Fund, after buying the Fund investment from Balfour Beatty. “The Fund (Basalt Infrastructure Partners I LP) which we manage on behalf of our investors, holds the Wightlink investment.”

To confirm, Wightlink Ferries, who was previously owned by Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners LLP, is now owned by the re-branded fund, Basalt Infrastructure Partners I LP. The Fund is being run by the same Fund Managers as before.

As a reminder, during the sale in 2015, Wightlink stated there would be no changes to staffing, pricing, routes or schedules as a result of the change of ownership.

Image: seattlecamera under CC BY 2.0