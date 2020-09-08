Dimbola Museum and Galleries reopens

Elissa shares this great news from Dimbola Museum and Galleries. Ed

We are happy to announce that the museum has now reopened.

New social distancing and cleaning measures have been implemented as well as a new circular one-way route around the house.

Book tickets in advance

As we are limiting visitor numbers, we strongly advise buying your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Please purchase your tickets via the Website. Use promo code Dimbola10 to enjoy a 10 per cent discount.

The Wight Book exhibition

We are very pleased to say that The Wight Book exhibition, in which a range of ten top photographers celebrate the quirkiness, beauty and personalities of the Isle of Wight will now continue until the 27th September.

We thought that this stunning celebration of the Island would be a positive note on which to reopen.

Opening hours

The museum and shop are open, Tuesday to Sunday 10am – 5pm until the end of September. Please check our Website for opening hours in October.

The exhibitions that were planned for our lockdown period on the links between Dimbola and South East Asia, and a major Jimi Hendrix summer show, have been postponed until 2021.

We have also completely rehung our celebration of the Solo IW Festivals.

Welcome back

We are delighted to welcome back long-standing customers, new visitors, supporters, and Friends to the newly renovated building and just ask you for a little patience while we get used to our new way of operating.

Please bear with us while we find our feet!