Dimbola to host ‘Two Stories’ exhibition by Judy Rodrigues

Dimbola is delighted to be hosting a fascinating new exhibition featuring the work of painter Judy Rodriques, inspired by the history of the house and local area and their many artistic and literary connection.

Plus rarely seen objects from the museum archive.

“Perhaps it was the middle of January in the present year that I first looked up and saw the mark on the wall. In order to fix a date it is necessary to remember what one saw.” Virginia Woolf, 1917

Two Stories

This exhibition of paintings and research material focuses primarily on the Freshwater landscape and Dimbola as a catalyst and meeting place for an exploration into the work of D. H. Lawrence’s novel ‘The Trespasser’, Helen Corke’s, ‘In our Infancy’ and Virginia Woolf’s ‘To the Lighthouse’ and ‘The Waves’.

Judy’s work is engaged with the poetic dialogues between writers and painters and the elemental environments that form the nature and development of their work.

Archive material

Judy’s exhibition will be shown alongside material from the Dimbola archive including the Anne Olivier Bell Gift of photographs of the young sisters Vanessa and Virginia Stephens [later Bell and Woolf] – and original photographs taken by Patti Smith at Charleston and Monks House.

The research and development of this exhibition was supported by the Oppenhiem John Downes Trust.

Exhibition Preview

An exhibition preview event is being held on Thursday 19th Jan from 6-8pm, there will be opportunity to be the first to see the exhibition and meet the artist. All are welcome.

