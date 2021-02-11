Dirt bike rider in critical condition following serious collision with van

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a motorbike and a parked Ford Transit Van in Rink Road, Ryde.

The incident was reported to police at 1am on Monday 8th February, however is suspected to have occurred late in the evening of 7th February.

Rider in critical condition

The rider, a 19-year-old man from Ryde, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The motorbike is described as a small silver trials bike/dirt bike.

Did you see anything?

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or saw this bike in the Ryde area between 11pm and 11.30pm on 7th February, to help them build a picture of the events leading up to the collision.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210047513.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

