Discover more about the fascinating lives of Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is a project that shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, fascinating, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.
Over the coming weeks, as part of the project, experts in their fields will be presenting informative and illuminating talks about some of the remarkable people who have done remarkable things on the Island.
There’s something for everyone, from dinosaur bone hunters to tech-heads, from aristocrats to the Annals of the Poor. Learn more about the fascinating lives of the Hidden Heroes from those with a passion for their subject.
Where and when
All talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport between 7.30-10pm and entrance is just £5. The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.
- 17th January – Dinosaur Isle Curator, Martin Munt, on Dinosaur bone hunter, Rev William Fox
- 18th January – Manager of IWC Heritage Service, Richard Smout, on the stories of Jane Squibb and Elizabeth Wallbridge from Annals of the Poor
- 22nd January – Our very own Hidden Hero, Andy Stanford Clark with Innovation begins at home
- 14th February – Historian, John Medland, on last owner of the Isle of Wight, Isabella De Fortibus
- 21st February – Author, Jan Toms, on aristocrat and resident of Totland who dedicated her last 30 years to donkeys and horses, Pauline Cranstoun
- 1st March – Rosemary Joy on Rev Charles Paterson, kept a log of work that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed
- 8th March – Local historian, Brian Greening, on inventor, John Dennett
- 14th March – Mei Trow on Christopher Rhodes & Captain George Brigstocke
- 28th March – Hidden Heroes panel discussion – the historians reconvene to discuss and debate the hidden heroes of the Isle of Wight past and present.
Major exhibition
As well as the series of talks, there’ll be a major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes at Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.
All are welcome to the launch on 10th February between 2-4pm.
Find out more about Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes by visiting the Website.
Friday, 5th January, 2018 5:27pm
By Sally Perry
