Discover more about the fascinating lives of Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes

Rec Charles Paterson

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is a project that shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, fascinating, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.

Over the coming weeks, as part of the project, experts in their fields will be presenting informative and illuminating talks about some of the remarkable people who have done remarkable things on the Island.

There’s something for everyone, from dinosaur bone hunters to tech-heads, from aristocrats to the Annals of the Poor. Learn more about the fascinating lives of the Hidden Heroes from those with a passion for their subject.

Where and when
All talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport between 7.30-10pm and entrance is just £5. The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.

Major exhibition
As well as the series of talks, there’ll be a major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes at Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.

All are welcome to the launch on 10th February between 2-4pm.

Find out more about Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes by visiting the Website.

Image: © Classic Boat Museum

Friday, 5th January, 2018 5:27pm

