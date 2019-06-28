Diverse Marine celebrate successful first year on the Isle of Wight

Charles shares this latest news on behalf of Diverse Marine. Ed

Today (Friday) marks 12 months since the Directors of Diverse Marine at Medina Yard, Cowes acquired the assets and equipment of their former employers South Boats IOW, securing the employment of 20 staff on the site.

From humble beginnings, but always with the support of the company’s staff, clients and suppliers, the team have forged a successful path in the commercial marine sector, achieving a multi-million pound turnover and securing the immediate future of the business through long term work commitments.

Success stories

Deliveries of note include a new harbour patrol vessel for Cowes Harbour Commission and successful refit projects for Aspect Land & Hydrographic Surveys, Commercial RIB Charters, Faversham Ships, PAG Group/Ambrey, the RNLI, Seacat Services, Turner Iceni and UK Border Force.

Diverse marine has also supported many operators with maintenance and repairs including Solent & Wightline Cruises, Mareel/TurbineTransfers, Seaward, Newhaven Port Authority, Hampshire Police, NR Marine Services,Williams Shipping, Landau UK, MST and many others, for which the company are extremely grateful.

Colman: Truly humbled by the support

Ben Colman, Director adds:

“We have been truly humbled by the support we have received from our staff, clients and suppliers and are proud to work with each and every one of them. “Twelve months ago, we started with some equipment, a loyal team, a very modest business plan but with our ethos of delivering high quality, cost effective refits and repairs to clients that valued an integrated approach to complete each project. “Our staff, clients and suppliers are all part of the Diverse Marine family”.

Colman: Can’t thank staff enough

Ben adds,

“There are too many to thank but special mention must go our staff, all of whom were facing an uncertain future 12-13 months ago, but as a team have worked hard to deliver each and every project, often working long hours. “The welfare of these guys and girls is very important to us and we can’t thank them enough.”

Business successes

As well as the 9m harbour patrol RIB for Cowes Harbour, the success of the business has generated further new build contracts including a 10m Aluminium Survey Catamaran, a further 9m Aluminium RIB and most notably a 24m Wind Farm Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services on the Isle of Wight.

Close collaborations

Diverse Marine works closely with Island business Aluminium Marine Consultants, also now based at Medina Yard, who deliver the aluminium fabrication and hot works for most of the company’s projects.

This approach enables both companies to keep their overheads down, ensuring competitive pricing and the ability to produce both bespoke and production builds to an international market.

International success

The company also attracted the attention of Bremerton, USA-based but internationally renowned boat builder, SAFE Boats International. Diverse Marine now has a formal agreement in place to support SAFE in the UK and has a SAFE 35 Multi-Mission Interceptor demonstration vessel at the yard.

Matt Chessell. Director adds,

“The company is also keen to mimic our relationship with AMC into a new venture to produce GRP and Composite vessels. We have a license from Peter Eyre Marine Design to produce a range of Pilot Boats and Search & Rescue Craft and we will be pursuing this through the course of this year.”



Floyd: Produced fishing vessels

Another key area for the future is fishing vessels and Matt Floyd, Director adds,

“We have worked for over 12 months to understand the requirements of the industry and what is needed from an Under 10m and Under 12m craft. “Working with Chartwell Marine Design, we have produced the Catchwell 10m and 12m vessels, featuring a high buoyancy hull form to enable high catch payloads yet retaining high raft height and high levels of seakeeping and comfort.”



The company has no plans for rapid expansion but intends to use its second year to solidify its position for stability and continue to provide high levels of support, competitively priced commercial refits and selected new builds. Diverse Marine is looking to secure its future on the Isle of Wight.