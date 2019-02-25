Diverse Marine sign UK deal with SAFE Boats International

Charles shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight business, Diverse Marine. Ed
Diverse Marine & SAFE Boats International are proud to announce that they have agreed terms to represent the Bremerton, Washington State, USA based company’s world renowned product portfolio in the United Kingdom.
SAFE Boats International (SAFE) is an American-owned aluminium boat manufacturer and leading supplier to military, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies throughout North America and around the world.
SAFE are a global leader in providing the most reliable and effective boat platform systems and solutions to defence, security and first responder customers to accomplish their missions and operational profiles.
Colman: Diverse range of innovative designs
Ben Colman, Director at Diverse Marine:
“From the outset Diverse Marine have strived to work with the very best naval architects, so we are delighted to have reached this agreement for the UK with SAFE Boats International.
“With over 2,100 SAFE boats in service in over 70 countries worldwide, we are confident that this diverse range of innovative designs will be of particular interest to many UK markets.”
Goley: Missions and cultures seamlessly align
Rob Goley, SAFE Boats Director of Business Development for Europe, said,
“We are excited to partner with Diverse Marine on UK projects. The missions and cultures of both companies seamlessly align, making for a natural fit.
“We are impressed by Diverse’s high standards for quality and attention to detail and look forward to working with their team to bring SAFE Boats products to the UK market.”
