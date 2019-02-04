Diversion between Ventnor and Shanklin following emergency roadworks (updated)

Watch out for the diversion for traffic between Ventnor and Shanklin, as Church Road, Shanklin Old Village is now closed until further notice.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

According to Southern Vectis, traffic between Shanklin and Ventnor is being diverted due to emergency roadworks.

There has been not report of the closure from Island Roads at time of publishing and they haven’t put anything on their Twitter account, but as Southern Vectis use the route throughout the day, they are a reliable source.

Update 3.18pm
Island Roads have now issued a closed road notice (two hours after article published)

It reads:

Church Road, Shanklin outside number 4. Emergency works by Southern Water to replace a manhole cover

DIVERSION ROUTE(S): The diversion will affect these streets: High Street, Victoria Avenue, Godshill Road, Whiteley Bank, St Johns Road, Clarence Road, Newport Road, Ocean View Road, Mitchell Avenue, St Boniface Road, Leeson Road, Bonchurch Road, Cowleaze Hill, Church Road

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

If you are planning to drive between Ventnor and Shanklin, be aware of the diversion via Whiteley Bank and Wroxall.

The road is expected to be open again by 5pm on Monday.

Monday, 4th February, 2019 1:25pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mea

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Shanklin, Top story, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*