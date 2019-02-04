Diversion between Ventnor and Shanklin following emergency roadworks (updated)

According to Southern Vectis, traffic between Shanklin and Ventnor is being diverted due to emergency roadworks.

There has been not report of the closure from Island Roads at time of publishing and they haven’t put anything on their Twitter account, but as Southern Vectis use the route throughout the day, they are a reliable source.

Due to emergency roadworks, Church Road Shanklin Old Village is now closed until further notice. Buses will divert from Trinity Church Ventnor, back to Wroxall, to Whiteley Bank, to Shanklin. This will operate in both directions. #travelalert — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) February 4, 2019

Update 3.18pm

Island Roads have now issued a closed road notice (two hours after article published)

It reads:

Church Road, Shanklin outside number 4. Emergency works by Southern Water to replace a manhole cover DIVERSION ROUTE(S): The diversion will affect these streets: High Street, Victoria Avenue, Godshill Road, Whiteley Bank, St Johns Road, Clarence Road, Newport Road, Ocean View Road, Mitchell Avenue, St Boniface Road, Leeson Road, Bonchurch Road, Cowleaze Hill, Church Road Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

If you are planning to drive between Ventnor and Shanklin, be aware of the diversion via Whiteley Bank and Wroxall.

The road is expected to be open again by 5pm on Monday.