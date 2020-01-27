Diversion in place as road closed for drainage repairs

West Lane has been closed from its junction with Harding Shute to its junction with Coach Lane for a distance of 1275 metres.
The emergency closure has been put in place to allow repairs to the drainage.
Diversion
The diversion will affect West Lane, Green Lane, Ashey Road, Smallbrook Lane, Great Preston Road, Brading Road, Beaper Shute and Rowborough Lane.
Monday, 27th January, 2020 10:24am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nqL
Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight
