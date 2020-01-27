Diversion in place as road closed for drainage repairs

The emergency closure has been put in place to allow repairs to the drainage

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

West Lane has been closed from its junction with Harding Shute to its junction with Coach Lane for a distance of 1275 metres.

The emergency closure has been put in place to allow repairs to the drainage.

Diversion
The diversion will affect West Lane, Green Lane, Ashey Road, Smallbrook Lane, Great Preston Road, Brading Road, Beaper Shute and Rowborough Lane.

Diversion map

Monday, 27th January, 2020 10:24am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nqL

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*