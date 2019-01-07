Diversion in place for emergency gas repairs

An emergency road closure in Ryde has resulted in a large diversion for drivers today.
Pellhurst Road from its junction with Pell Lane to its junction with Arthur’s Street isa closed for a distance of 136 metres, for emergency repairs by the Southern Gas Network (SGN).
Diversion
The diversion will affect Queens Road, Swanmore Road, Upton Road and Pellhurst Road.
By Sally Perry
