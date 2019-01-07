Diversion in place for emergency gas repairs

The road will be closed whilst emergency utility repairs take place. Look out for the diversion.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

An emergency road closure in Ryde has resulted in a large diversion for drivers today.

Pellhurst Road from its junction with Pell Lane to its junction with Arthur’s Street isa closed for a distance of 136 metres, for emergency repairs by the Southern Gas Network (SGN).

Diversion
The diversion will affect Queens Road, Swanmore Road, Upton Road and Pellhurst Road.

pelhurst road

Monday, 7th January, 2019 8:28am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m3n

Filed under: Featured, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*