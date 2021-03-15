Diversions in place as bridge closed for annual maintenance

Yarmouth bridge will be closed Monday to Friday 19th March this week between 8.15am-3.30pm each day for annual maintenance work.

During the work, which will be part of the bridge’s annual service, the structure will need to be closed to traffic for up to five days.

Pedestrian access

It is anticipated pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the work while larger boats (which would usually require an opening) will need to navigate the River Yar outside of work times.

During closures – between 8.15am and 3.30pm – the usual vehicular diversion will be in place. The bridge will be opened again to traffic at the end of each shift.

May reopen earlier

Island Roads structural engineer Victoria Keefe said,

“Though we are advertising the closure of the bridge for five days, we will endeavour to complete what we need to do in a shorter timespan if at all possible.”

Besides more routine maintenance the work – between 15th-19th March – will see the replacement of the 14 ‘landing pads’ on which the bridge’s moving section sit.

Diversions in place

The diversion in place during work will be via A3054 Bridge Road, River Road, Tennyson Road and Bouldnor Road, B3401 Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, B3399 Newport Road, A3055 Afton Road, School Green Road, Tennyson Road and The Avenue, A3054 Colwell Road, Hill Lane and Halletts Shute

The daily closure times have been agreed with Southern Vectis to accommodate school bus services.

News shared by Island Roads, in their own words. Ed

Image: © with kind permission of John Ambler