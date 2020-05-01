Do you know this man accused of attempted assault and verbal abuse on beach, ask Police

Isle of Wight Police are asking for your help to identify this man pictured.

This is part of an investigation into a public order incident which took place at Priory Beach between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 21 April.

Verbal abuse and attempted assault

Officers were called to reports of a man being verbally abusive towards members of the public, and it was reported that the man attempted to assault someone on the beach between Seaview and Nodes Point along Priory Bay.

We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can identify the person pictured so we can establish the full circumstances.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200140850.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed