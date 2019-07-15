Do you recognise any of these items which police believe were stolen

Police share this latest news. Ed

Over the last few months we have been investigating a series of incidents in which items have been stolen from beach huts and campsites in the Shanklin and Sandown areas.

Throughout the course of our investigation we have recovered dozens of items including bicycles, bicycle parts, paddleboards, binoculars, mobile phones, a scooter, an Air Wheel unicycle and fishing rods.

We would like to reunite these items with their rightful owners, so are asking anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime recently, and believes one of these items could belong to them, to get in touch with us.

PC Nick Massey, of the Ventnor Neighbourhood Policing team, said:

“We began receiving reports of these theft and burglary incidents in January this year, and have received a number over the course of the following months. “During this time we have been working hard to carry out enquiries and recover as much property as possible, and have also made an arrest. “We believe there are as many as 50 incidents that have taken place in Shanklin and Sandown in which people’s belongings have been stolen, either from beach huts, or from campsites in the area. “We would appeal to anyone who recognises any of the items as potentially belonging to them, or who has been affected by one of these incidents, to give us a call on 101 and ask to speak with the Ventnor Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

A 42-year-old man from Shanklin has been arrested as part of this investigation. He has been bailed until 20 July.