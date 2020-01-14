Do you recognise the man in this E-fit? ask Isle of Wight police

Police would like to identify the man in this e-fit picture as part of an investigation into a burglary in Sandown.

The incident took place between 3am and 3.50am on 27 October 2019, when three people broke into the wine store at the Wight Montrene Hotel on Avenue Road.

£1,000 worth of alcohol stolen

Approximately £1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from within before the men left the area along Avenue Road in the direction of The Broadway.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries since the incident was reported to us, and we are now in a position to release this E-fit as part of our investigation.

Get in touch

If you recognise the person shown, or have any information about the incident, please contact us on 101 quoting 44190385437.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Police. Ed