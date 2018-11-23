Dog’s owner ends up with broken ribs trying to defend her dog from attack

Yesterday afternoon Kay Banner and her husband were walking their dog on Tennyson Down when it was attacked by a long-haired Jack Russell Terrier that was off its lead.

The incident had serious consequences as it resulted in her dog being bitten and traumatised in the attack, as well as Kay ending up with broken ribs.

Lack of action from council

Kay got in touch with OnTheWight about the incident to raise awareness for what she considers to be a dangerous dog and the lack of action from Isle of Wight council.

Recalling the incident, Kay told us that the owner of the Jack Russell stood by and watched his dog attack Kay’s (pictured), sinking its teeth in the rump of her dog (which was on a lead).

Her husband tried to shake the Jack Russell off by swinging the lead around, but with no success, so Kay launched herself down between the two dogs to separate them, holding onto the Jack Russell whilst her husband rescued her dog.

Police or council don’t want to know

Hampshire Constabulary told Kay that because her injury was not a ‘dog bite’, they wouldn’t be able to get involved and advised her to contact the responsible local authority.

Several phone calls later and Kay was told by the Isle of Wight council officers that “it’s a civil matter” and she’d need the details of the other dog’s owner to progress.

Kay told OnTheWight that despite her husband asking the man for his contact details, he refused to give them before leaving the scene.

Kay: “It could all happen again”

Still distressed from the incident, Kay said,

“It’s scary to think that you can be walking your dog anywhere on the Island (on a lead) and it be attacked by another dog (not on a lead) – and then to find there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. “You are left with an injured and traumatised dog, a big vet bill, and the knowledge that it could all happen again!”

Details of the incident

The incident took place around 3.30pm on Thursday 22nd November 2018 next to the Tennyson monument.

The dog was a Long-Haired Jack Russell Terrier, mainly white, but with brown and black markings, owned by a man in his 30s, driving a red Citroen C3, parked in the National Trust car park.

IWC: “Report it to police”

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“We’re really sorry to hear that the lady was injured in this incident and hope she is recovering well. The council have sole responsibility for stray dogs under s68 of the Clean Neighbourhood and Environment Act 2005. This does not cover the council, however, where there has been a dog attack (quoting from the Act) namely: – Serious incidents involving dogs and owners who commit criminal offences will be investigated by the police, and – Minor incidents and stray dogs can be dealt with by local authorities (and where appropriate housing providers). “We do log any serious incidents that we can share to the police should they approach us as part of investigations. We would urge residents to report any dogs that you feel may be dangerous to the local Police and to report a dog biting incident to your local Police immediately.”

Location map

View the location of this story.