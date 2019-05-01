Dolphin campaign boat blocked by IWC from Ryde Harbour, say charity

Blue Seas Protection – an Isle of Wight charity whose patrons include Brian May and Joanna Lumley that works to protect the lives of dolphins and whales – tell OnTheWight they have over the last five or six weeks experienced great resistance from Isle of Wight council (IWC).

The charity fights globally and locally for the protection of our seas and the wildlife within them.

Trouble securing new berth for extra vessel

Garry Oates from the charity explained to OnTheWight they’ve recently purchased a extra boat to help with their important work, but says they’re having immense difficulty securing a berth in Ryde Harbour.

© Google Maps

The charity’s first campaign vessel is already berthed in the harbour (which they pay IWC £5,000 each year for), but when they recently requested to berth the new boat there – in a spot that has been unused for the last four years – the Isle of Wight council rejected the request. Not once, but several times.

Oates: “A different excuse every week”

Garry, who has been involved with sealife conservation for over 30 years, told OnTheWight he’s been given a different reason for not being able to secure a berth almost every week. Some of the excuses have included:

There’s a waiting list It’s full (the berth they want has been empty for four years) The vessel won’t fit (this has been proved incorrect) IWC officer said on a site visit ‘I don’t see what the problem is’, then once back at office, suddenly it’s a problem Too big (see 3 above) We have to give the berth to tourists The marina is “just for leisure craft” – documentation states Harbour/leisure (and the charity vessel is not commercial)

Have to tell patrons we can’t carry out work

Garry says,

“Now we basically have to tell our patrons Brian May and Joanna Lumley – and possibly the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Megan) who have acknowledged they may visit us when they come to the Island – that sadly we won’t be able to carry out the important work of marine conservation / marine extinction from our new boat berth in Ryde Harbour.”

Oates: A sad day for the Isle of Wight

He went on to say,

“This is sad for Ryde town, the Isle of Wight, and tourism. We feel upset and believe we’re being discredited by staff within the council who don’t know what a great of any opportunity this is for the Island. “Most importantly, 10,000 dolphins and whales as have been killed in last three months within 100+ miles from the Island and we must be able to help stop it!”

OnTheWight has asked the IWC a series of questions and will update once we hear back.

To find out more about the work of Blue Seas Protection visit their Website.