Dominic Chappell, Island Harbour’s ex-owner, convicted in BHS case

Dominic Chappell, the former owner of Island Harbour, has been convicted of failing three times to give information to The Pensions Regulator over BHS’s pension schemes.

Mr Chappell was the owner of the company (Retail Acquisitions) that bought BHS from Philip Green for £1 in 2015.

Found guilty

Following a four day trial at Brighton Magistrates Court, Chappell was found guilty today (Thursday) of failing to provide information about the pension schemes (which had 19,000 members) to The Pensions Regulator.

The court heard Chappell’s defence lawyer say he was a man who had tried to save the firm (BHS), but was being made a scapegoat for the failings of others.

The prosecution accused him of making up his defence as he went along.

Poor record on the Island

Chappel was the former director of Island Harbour, which in 2008 went into administration reportedly owing £500,000 to creditors.

It was almost two years ago that staff at Isle of Wight BHS learnt about the company’s collapse. They all lost their jobs.

Source: Press Association

Image: joegratz under CC BY 2.0