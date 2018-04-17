Tributes paid to former Isle of Wight Conservative Association chairman

This sent on behalf of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association. Ed

We write to you with the very sad news of the passing of Donaleen Ratcliff, a former senior officer of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association (IWCA).

Dona served as Chairman of the Association between 2008 and 2012, and subsequently President between 2012 and 2015. She held a number of other roles, including within the East Cowes Branch and at an area level in Hampshire.

Community involvement

Her voluntary involvement in civic life on the Island extended to serving on the Independent Monitoring Board at HMP Isle of Wight; chairing the Isle of Wight Council Chairman’s Fundraising Committee; and serving as a school governor at Queensgate Primary. The latter followed a professional career in education.

Along with her late husband, Peter, she left the Island in 2015 to retire to West Sussex. Peter passed away in November 2017.

Pugh: Our “much-loved former Chairman and President”

David Pugh, IWCA Chairman said:

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of our much-loved former Chairman and President. Dona made an immense contribution to the Conservative cause on the Island for the best part of a decade, and I had the privilege of working closely with her between 2008 and 2012 during her time as Chairman. “She was a dedicated and principled party activist who led the Island Conservatives through many successful election campaigns, with integrity and vigour. Dona inspired many people to get involved and her legacy is still evident in the local party today. She will be hugely missed – and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this difficult time.”

Seely: Dona “an extensive source of encouragement”

Bob Seely MP added:

“I was fortunate to begin my active involvement in Island politics under Dona’s chairmanship. She was an extensive source of encouragement and I was always grateful for her input. Dona’s contribution to local politics is a shining example of how dedicated volunteers can make a real difference when they put their energies to good use. My condolences to her family.”

Stewart: “Input under her chairmanship was invaluable”

Cllr Dave Stewart, Isle of Wight Council Leader added:

“Dona was hugely supportive of my first foray into politics back in 2010. She regularly joined my campaigning efforts in Chale, Niton and Whitwell – and the input of the Conservative Association under her chairmanship was invaluable. “I know that many of my group colleagues also have fond memories of Dona, and on behalf of all of them, I offer our sympathies to all those who will be mourning her loss.”

Details of Dona’s funeral will follow.