Donate raffle prizes and unwanted books for spring book sale

If you have any books you no longer need please consider donating them to the book sale – the proceeds provide extra income for children’s workshops.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Books with legs:

The Friends of Ventnor Library invite everyone to their Spring Book Sale on Saturday 27th April .

The sale will continue throughout the day (closed 12.30-1.30 for lunch) giving you the opportunity to seek and find something you enjoy.

Donate books or raffle prizes
There’ll be a raffle you may like to join in with. This provides extra income for the children’s workshops.

If you have books you no longer need then bring them along to the library during open hours. 

More information from Ventnor library.

Image: © Reading Spaces

Monday, 1st April, 2019 11:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mzp

Filed under: Community, Ventnor, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*