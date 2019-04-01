Donate raffle prizes and unwanted books for spring book sale

The Friends of Ventnor Library invite everyone to their Spring Book Sale on Saturday 27th April .

The sale will continue throughout the day (closed 12.30-1.30 for lunch) giving you the opportunity to seek and find something you enjoy.

Donate books or raffle prizes

There’ll be a raffle you may like to join in with. This provides extra income for the children’s workshops.

If you have books you no longer need then bring them along to the library during open hours.



More information from Ventnor library.