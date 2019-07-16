Donation from local co-operative to help to protect Isle of Wight sealife

Caroline shares this latest news on behalf of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

Three local wildlife Trusts are saying a big thank you to a regional co-operative – Southern Co-op – after a generous donation will help protect our local sealife.

A total of £18,500 was given to the Wildlife Trusts after Southern Co-op nominated them to receive it as part of an award scheme run by the national Co-op Group.

The Pioneer Awards

Southern Co-op, which runs food stores and funeral services across the south of England, nominated the Wildlife Trusts as a charity to receive a donation from The Pioneer Awards which recognises organisations which support co-operatives in pioneering a different way of doing business.

As part of the awards, each organisation is able to nominate a local charity to receive a donation.

The funding will be split between Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Sussex and Dorset Wildlife Trusts and used to support their work along our coastline and beneath the seas.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Trust said:

“Southern Co-op’s generosity will support us in celebrating our amazing marine wildlife through our Secrets of the Solent project. We are raising awareness about this special environment through art, seafood, citizen science, and volunteering, and tackling the pressures it faces such as plastic pollution.”

Sarah Ward, Marine Officer at Sussex Wildlife Trust said:

“We are using Southern Co-op’s generous donation to help deliver our vital Sussex Shoresearch and Seasearch Volunteering Projects, helping us to record plants, animals and habitats in our seas and on our shoreline. The aim of the project is to build a baseline of data on marine wildlife around Sussex to help promote its conservation.”

Dorset Wildlife Trust said:

“This kind donation from Southern Co-op will be put to use at our marine centres at Kimmeridge and Chesil beach, to continue and broaden our schools and visitor engagement programme. The additional funding will enable us to host school trips and educate and engage visitors with learning and activities about the marine and coastal life of Dorset. It will also allow us to purchase additional equipment for beach clean volunteers who support us throughout the year. Thank you Southern Co-op!”

Gemma Lacey, Director Sustainability & Communications at Southern Co-op, said: