Don’t forget to renew your Tax Credits claim before end of July

Lisa shares this latest reminder from HMRC. There are 9,700 people on the Isle of Wight who rely on Tax Credits. Ed

With just one week to go until the 31 July tax credit renewal deadline HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging the 425,100 customers in the South East to renew now – or risk having their payments stopped.

Renew online

The online renewals system is now easier and more accessible than ever before, allowing customers to track the process of their renewal, receive email confirmation once submitted, and removing the need to scan or type in the barcode number from the back of the renewals pack.

Last year 410,000 customers across the UK had their payments stopped or altered because they missed the deadline to inform HMRC of changes to their circumstances. These include changes to working hours, income, and childcare costs, and can be done through Gov.uk or via the HMRC app.

Helpful improvements on system

Rachel McLean, HMRC’s interim Director General of Customer Services, said:

“We’ve made some really helpful improvements this year to our online and app services to support our customers. We know life can be hectic so the start and stop feature allows customers to begin and complete their renewal on a day and time convenient for them. “It’s fantastic that 32,000 people have used our app and 733,000 customers have already renewed their tax credits online. I urge customers in the South East who have yet to renew their tax credits to do so as soon as possible, thereby avoiding their payments being stopped. The 31 July deadline is fast approaching.”

Online help and information on renewing tax credits is available on GOV.UK and via HMRC’s customer service Twitter feed @HMRCcustomers. Support is also available on the tax credits helpline.