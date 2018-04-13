Don’t give opportunistic thieves a chance, say police

With warmer weather apparently on the way, the police share this warning. Ed

We are reminding residents and holidaymakers on the Isle of Wight to make sure their home or accommodation is secure as warmer weather and the holiday season approaches.

The warning comes after a handbag was stolen from the kitchen of a home on Upper Road in Adgestone at some point between 7am and 10am on Wednesday 11 April. There were no signs of forced entry, it’s believed whoever took the bag entered through an insecure door.

Don’t give opportunistic thieves a chance

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wilkinson from the Isle of Wight investigations team said:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people living or staying on the Isle of Wight to keep their homes or holiday accommodation secure. “It is tempting during warmer weather to leave windows and doors open to increase airflow, but if you’re not at home, or in a different part of the property, this could give an opportunistic thief a chance to steal your valuables. Please don’t give them the chance. “Putting valuables out of sight, locking doors, and securing windows could prevent this from happening. “If you saw anything suspicious in the Upper Road area yesterday morning please call 101 quoting 44180132721.”

Helpful tips

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice:

Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property

Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.

Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn’t take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.

Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening. If you head out while it is still daylight and won’t be back till after dark then a timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful in turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.

Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door.

Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.

Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)

Get in touch

If you saw anything suspicious please call 101 quoting 44180132721, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Image: Angeloangelo under CC BY 2.0