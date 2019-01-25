Don’t miss Camerata Choir perform in Ryde on Saturday

The wonderful Camerata Choir will be performing in Ryde on Saturday night, and boy, what a treat they have in store for you.

The re-scheduled concert takes place at All Saints’ Church and it promises to be a spectacular evening.

The programme

The programme features choral items by composers including Bach, Buxtehude, Monteverdi and Mozart, with professional soloists, Kirsten Barker (Soprano), Maya Wheeler-Colwell (Mezzo Soprano), Ben Thapa (Bass), Thomas Niesser (Bass), accompanied by Victor Lawrence (organ) and instrumental ensemble of strings, harpsichord and theorbo.

It’s sure to be a thrilling and uplifting evening of music for you to enjoy on a cold, January night.

Where and when

The concert takes place on Saturday 26th January at 7pm at All Saints’ Church, Queen’s Rd, Ryde.

Tickets are priced at £10 each (under 16s go free) and will be available on the door or in advance via the Website.

Doors open at 6pm. Concert begins at 7pm and finishes approximately 9pm.

Image: edrost88 under CC BY 2.0