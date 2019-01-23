Don’t miss deadline to nominate outstanding Isle of Wight sportsmen and women

Gillian Burnett from the Isle of Wight Sports Foundation shares this reminder to nominate before Friday. Ed

The 45th Isle of Wight Sports Achievement Awards will take place on Thursday 4th April 2019 at the Medina Theatre and will be hosted by Lord Grade of Yarmouth.

This event recognises outstanding achievement or service, amongst sportsmen and women of all ages and celebrates our Isle of Wight success stories.

Nominate worthy candidates

We encourage you to please nominate worthy candidates. Putting forward a nomination is acknowledging in public, the success that a member or team has achieved, or the contribution that a volunteer or officer has made to the progress to a club.

Categories are listed on the form but do please make a nomination if you think it is deserving, even if it doesn’t appear to fit into one of the categories listed.

Please download the candidate nomination form.

Nominations for Primary and Secondary Sporting School

The Primary Sporting School Award recognises the Primary School that has done the most to encourage sport at their school. Please submit a nomination showing what your school has undertaken to promote and inspire physical activity in 2018

Like last year, the Secondary Sporting School nomination form concentrates on a specific project that the school has undertaken to encourage sport, or physical activity in 2018. If you ran more than one initiative, please feel free to submit more than one entry.

Deadline on Friday

Please download the Primary Sporting School nomination form

Please download the Secondary Sporting School nomination form

If you experience any difficulties, please email: info@iowsports.org

Nominations close on 25th January 2019.

The nominations will be judged by an independent panel. All finalists will be awarded a certificate and will be invited to the Awards Ceremony on 4th April 2019.

See the Isle of Wight Sport Foundation Website for more detail.