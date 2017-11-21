Don’t miss German Christmas Market in aid of Isle of Wight Foodbank

german xmas market

Tracey Dancy from Cowes Baptist Church has been in touch with details of a fundraising event for Isle of Wight Foodbank.

They are holding a German Christmas Market at Cowes Baptist Church on 2nd-3rd December.

What to expect
There’ll be a wide range of products, art, crafts and gifts, along with live music from Island artists and choirs, and even Santa’s grotto and activities for the kids.

Look forward to cakes, waffles, bratwurst, reibekuchen, gingerbread, Gluhwein and much more authentic German market food.

This is a community event with free entry and any proceeds will be donated to Foodbank and other Island charities.

Community effort
Tracey explained that the church-goers have fundraised among themselves to purchase a large Christmas tree, all the lighting and music, and we will be providing authentic German food and drink as cheaply as possible, to make the event accessible to everyone in their community.

Do go along and support them if you can. The event takes places between 10am-6pm on Saturday 2nd and 10am-4pm on Sunday 3rd December at Cowes Baptist Church in Victoria Road.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 21st November, 2017

