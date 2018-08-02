Don’t miss highly-acclaimed performances by Stonecrabs Theatre at Ventnor Fringe

If you weren’t able to make it along to Franko Figueiredo’s two thought-provoking plays earlier in the year at Quay Arts, there’s another chance to see them next week when the talented Brazilian Theatre Director comes to Ventnor with StoneCrabs Theatre.

The theatre company will present not only Arthur Miller’s ‘Some Kind of Love Story’, but also Tieta, The Trial, both at the Ventnor Winter Gardens during Ventnor Fringe Festival.

‘Tieta, The Trial’

The Brazilian inspired story, ‘Tieta, The Trial’ will be performed on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th August 8pm:

This is a dark, comic LGBTQ play, adapted from the Brazilian novel ‘Tieta do Agreste’ by Nobel Prize nominee Jorge Amado. Featuring live music, storytelling and dance, Tieta takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster where fact and fiction become intertwined. Twenty-six years after being forced to leave his rural town, Antonio returns as Tieta, a trans woman and millionaire. Tieta promises to transform the town’s fortunes, but there is a condition attached to her charity: her quest for justice. Is Tieta’s call for justice, also an attempt at revenge? ‘Tieta, The Trial’ highlights issues that are still as current and problematic today, ranging from poverty, wealth and greed to social exclusion and equality.

‘Some Kind of Love Story’

Arthur Miller’s, ‘Some Kind of Love Story’ will be performed on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th August 8pm:

“Inspired by the 1940s and 50s film noir genre, ‘Some Kind of Love Story’ is a dramatic gem: former lovers Angela and Tom meet one night to discuss the Felix Epstein case, which Tom has been trying to crack for five years. He is convinced Angela has privileged information, therefore holding the key to the innocent Felix’s release from prison. But Angela will not tell. Is Tom ready for the truth? Miller hits back at the themes of American justice and the search for truth in a tale of corruption, drugs, power and abuse.”

