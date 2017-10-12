Don’t miss ‘Illumination’ presentation by Isle of Wight artists

Georgia shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Quay Arts warmly invites you to a fascinating artists’ presentation tomorrow (Friday 13th October at 6pm) in the Anthony Minghella Theatre by artists Marius von Brasch and Howard Hardiman as they discuss their latest exhibition ‘ILLUMINATION’.

Kindly supported by the Arts Council of England, von Brasch and Hardiman have embarked on a year-long journey exploring transformations within myths and alchemy through contemporary painting, drawing and video.

Complimentary work

Although very different in style, their work is complimentary through examining shape-shifting animals and beasts, time and space and narratives of love, fear, sex and death.

Friday’s presentation will offer a fascinating insight into the research behind their work as well as an opportunity for audience Q & A during the discussions.

Book now

Booking recommended (do online in advance or cash on the door)

Friday 13th October, 6 – 8pm, £5. Anthony Minghella Theatre, Quay Arts.

The exhibition continues until Sat 2 Dec 2017 in the West Gallery, Quay Arts. Free entry. Open Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm.

