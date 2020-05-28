Don’t miss Isolation Row online Folk Festival this weekend and help raise money for Quay Arts

This coming weekend sees the brainchild of local folk singers John Hacker and John Bentley take place.

Since the Coronavirus lockdown begun a weekly folk club has been running on Zoom and the organisers have put in place a two-day Folk Festival due to take place this weekend (30th and 31st May).

Isolation Row Folk Festival

Called the Isolation Row Folk Festival it features some of the finest local performers, as well as a few mainland guests.

It will run from 2-5pm on each day.

Raising money for Quay Arts

The event is being held as a fundraiser for the Quay Arts Centre in Newport who have been badly hit by the lockdown and closure of the venue.

Quay Arts is a not-for profit charity and receives no funding from either the Arts Council or the local authority.

Although the Quay has continued to offer a range of online arts activities they are struggling to stay afloat.

Specially recorded performances

Those who are appearing will do so through specially recorded video home performances. John Hacker explains,

“I’ve been on a steep learning curve to get to grips with the technology but it’s all coming together! “We will be streaming the event through Facebook and Youtube.”

Range of artists

Isle of Wight artists lined up to play include JC and Kath Grimshaw, Second Time Around and Cajundaze.

Mainland guests Abacus, The Silver Darlings women’s shanty group and Gemma Kwahaja are also welcomed.

The music goes on

Del Seymour, manager of Quay Arts, said,

“We really appreciate the support of the Island folk music community. We hope to be open again before too long but in the meantime the music goes on. “Please listen in to the Festival and make a donation to the Quay.”

You can find out more about the Festival and stay in touch with developments by searching on Facebook for “Isolation Row Virtual Folk Festival”.

Image: © Quay Arts