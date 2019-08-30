Don’t miss out on the ‘Five steps to £500’ initiative

£500 is at lower end of grants available through WightAID, but could be just what you need to kick start your project.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

fifty pound notes

Becky shares this latest news on behalf of WightAID. Ed

The WightAID Foundation is promoting a new process to help charities and community groups apply for grants of £500 or less.

The ‘Five steps to £500’ initiative seeks to make it as simple as possible for smaller good causes to access WightAID money.

Though 23 different community groups have already benefited from grants of up to £500, a total of over £11,500, that is still a small proportion of the overall total granted by WightAID since 2016.

Keeping it simple
WightAID chairman Geoff Underwood said:

“WightAID exists to offer support to deserving Island charities and community groups and we are keen to make applying for assistance as easy as possible.

“We certainly don’t want deserving good causes to be daunted by a long-winded application.”

‘Five for £500’
‘Five for £500’ applications can be received via email or letter and need only provide five pieces of information:

  • Your organisation name 
  • The amount of money you require 
  • The project or equipment the money will go towards 
  • How the community or members benefit from this grant 
  • A Website or charity number which confirms the organisation exists 

A WightAID member of staff is also easily contactable to explain more about the process and to answer any questions.

Could be just what you need to kick start your project
Geoff added:

“£500 is at the lower end of the grants available through WightAID, but an award of this size could be just what you need to kick start your project.

“But however you want to use a grant, the first step is to apply and it now really could not be easier so do get in touch with us.”

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 30th August, 2019 5:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n9y

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*