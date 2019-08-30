Don’t miss out on the ‘Five steps to £500’ initiative

Becky shares this latest news on behalf of WightAID. Ed

The WightAID Foundation is promoting a new process to help charities and community groups apply for grants of £500 or less.

The ‘Five steps to £500’ initiative seeks to make it as simple as possible for smaller good causes to access WightAID money.

Though 23 different community groups have already benefited from grants of up to £500, a total of over £11,500, that is still a small proportion of the overall total granted by WightAID since 2016.

Keeping it simple

WightAID chairman Geoff Underwood said:

“WightAID exists to offer support to deserving Island charities and community groups and we are keen to make applying for assistance as easy as possible. “We certainly don’t want deserving good causes to be daunted by a long-winded application.”

‘Five for £500’

‘Five for £500’ applications can be received via email or letter and need only provide five pieces of information:

Your organisation name

The amount of money you require

The project or equipment the money will go towards

How the community or members benefit from this grant

A Website or charity number which confirms the organisation exists

A WightAID member of staff is also easily contactable to explain more about the process and to answer any questions.

Could be just what you need to kick start your project

Geoff added:

“£500 is at the lower end of the grants available through WightAID, but an award of this size could be just what you need to kick start your project. “But however you want to use a grant, the first step is to apply and it now really could not be easier so do get in touch with us.”

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0