Don’t miss out: Unconditional entry for all school leavers this September

With the end of the academic year upon us, the promise of some seriously sunny weather and the return of a more social way of life after months of lockdown, there’s definitely a lot to be happy about right now. But what about the future? Do you know where you’re going next?

As thoughts turn to September, we know that for some people, ‘traditional’ college and sixth form isn’t the best environment. That’s why we do things a little bit differently here at HTP Apprenticeship College.

A place for everyone

It doesn’t matter what your background is, or what grades you achieved at GCSE or A level, all we care about is that you have a great attitude and the willingness to learn.

We guarantee entry for all 16-18 year olds on the Island this September.

Smaller group sizes

Our group sizes have a maximum of 12 learners, so you get the support you need, when you need it (and to help with social distancing, too).

Industry experienced Tutors

As well as being qualified as Tutors, all our team have worked in their industry area, so they really know what they’re talking about.

The personal touch

We take the time to get to know you and your needs. You’ll find plenty of support and guidance from the whole team.

Real work experience

All our programmes include real work experience in a real company, so you can put your learning into practice right away.

A range of programmes

From business to fitness, childcare to horse care, public services to travel and tourism and much more besides, you’re bound to find a programme to suit your interests.

Apply today

Call us on 01983 533926 or complete our online form.

HTP Apprenticeship College

The Old Grammar School Campus

118-119 St James Street

Newport

PO30 5HE

