Don’t miss Roman Decorator Day at Newport Roman Villa

If you’re planning things to do with the kids over Easter hols, head to Newport Roman Villa.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Newport Roman Villa_Decorator Day cropped

Be inspired by Roman wall paintings and create your own plaster plaque to take home at Newport Roman Villa this Easter holiday.

Taking place on Wednesday 17 April between 10am – 3pm, there is no need to book, just drop in.

Entrance is just £1 each and this includes admission to the Villa (which is brilliant) and all the activities taking place that day!

This is a family friendly activity suitable for all ages.

The Villa will be open as normal for visitors to explore. Why not take the chance to see the Roman remains and garden.

Monday, 1st April, 2019 12:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mzq

Filed under: Newport, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*