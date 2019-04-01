Don’t miss Roman Decorator Day at Newport Roman Villa

Be inspired by Roman wall paintings and create your own plaster plaque to take home at Newport Roman Villa this Easter holiday.

Taking place on Wednesday 17 April between 10am – 3pm, there is no need to book, just drop in.

Entrance is just £1 each and this includes admission to the Villa (which is brilliant) and all the activities taking place that day!

This is a family friendly activity suitable for all ages.

The Villa will be open as normal for visitors to explore. Why not take the chance to see the Roman remains and garden.