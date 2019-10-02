Don’t miss the Auction of Promises in aid of Dementia UK’s Isle of Wight Admiral Nurses Appeal

Sally Lady Grylls and Isle of Wight Auctions will be hosting an ‘Auction of Promises’ at Bembridge Village Hall on aid of the Dementia UK Isle of Wight Admiral Nurses Appeal on Saturday 19th October. (Doors open at 6.45pm and auction starts at 7.30pm)

Already on offer is a private Hovercraft trip around the Solent for you and your friends from Hovertravel, who gave this description of their gift:

“Hovertravel – operating the fastest service between Portsmouth – Isle of Wight, is offering the YOU a Hovercraft VIP Experience. This special trip will include a behind the scenes look at the world’s longest operational hovercraft service – A chance to meet the Pilots and Crew who fly across the Solent. “You will have the opportunity to learn how these wonderful machines work and see them in service as we provide you with a private 20min Hover Demo. Departing from Ryde or Southsea, one of our 78-seater hovercraft will be available for a private trip out to sea. “Your group of family and friends will experience our Pilots and Crew show our hovercraft at work, and why so many customers love ‘flying across the sea’ to and from the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth with Hovertravel.”

Hilda Hayo CEO Dementia UK – © Paul Field Photography

Trial flight, silent disco and more

Other promises up for grabs include a Trial Flight from Sandown Airport, a Silent Disco offered by local DJ and musician Mark Dicker; a hand tied bouquet from Bembridge Flower Shop; Hampers donated by The Elms Nursing Home and The Co-op in Bembridge High Street; a garden ornament from ‘The Secret Garden’ in Bembridge and more promises are coming in daily.

All monies to Dementia UK

Reserve prices on promises will range from just £5 to £100 and all monies raised on the evening will go to Dementia UK (reg. no 1039404), with everyone involved volunteering their time and expertise.

Isle of Wight Auctions have been holding auctions for the last five years at various venues around the Island and are very happy to be working with Lady Grylls in her quest to raise finances to fund a placement of an additional Admiral Nurse here on the Isle of Wight.

Admiral Nurses work together with families to provide the one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions they need to live more positively with dementia.

All donations for auction will be gratefully received

Julia Thornton who runs Isle of Wight Auctions with partner and auctioneer Nigel Montague, said,

“We are hoping to auction as many ‘promises’ as we can during the evening so if anybody can offer anything, big or small, we would love to hear from you; a dog walk, window clean, overnight stay, shampoo and set. All donations will be gratefully received.”

Nigel added,

“We would love to have a packed hall on the evening so all are welcome to come along and join in the fun.”

Get in touch

If anybody can help in any way, or would like more details, Nigel and Julia can be contacted at:

Image: © Paul Field Photography