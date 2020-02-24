Don’t miss the deadline to vote in the Red Funnel Isle of Wight Awards

There are just a few days left to vote for your Island favourites in the Red Funnel Isle of Wight Awards.

The revamped visitor voting tourism awards, known the for last seven years as My Isle of Wight Awards, have four main categories, with several sub-categories; Things to Do, Food and Drink, Accommodation and Other.

Nominees include Ventnor Fringe, Tansy’s Pantry, Isle of Wight Distillery and Wight Trash. Don’t miss your chance to vote for your favourites, it’s a great way for these Island businesses to be recognised for their hard work.

Voting closes on Friday 28th February 2020 and winners will be announced in March.

Things to Do (vote)

Best Large Attraction/Experience (over 50k visits PA)

Best Small Attraction/Experience (under 50k PA)

Best Activity (Provider)

Best Island Tourism Event (Best Festival / Event)

Best Shop / Retail Experience

Food and Drink (vote)

Best Restaurant

Best Café or tearoom

Best Burger

Best Fish & Chips

Best Pub

Best Local Produce

Others (vote)

Best Place for Dogs (Any business)

Greenest Business Award (Any business)

Best Newcomer (Any business, trading for less than 18 months)

Accommodation (vote)

Best Place to go Glamping

Best B&B or Guest House

Best Hotel Experience

Best Self-Catering Stay

Best Campsite

Best Holiday Park