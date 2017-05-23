Ryde Arts Festival present the Four Quartets this Friday

Don’t miss this free event on Friday 26th May, being performed as a forerunner to the Ryde Arts Festival (Friday 30 June – Sunday 9 July).

Ryde Arts Festival presents the first performance of Four Quartets written by composers who all had previously worked with the Festival, working from poems celebrating the Island written by members of Isle of Wight Stanza Poetry group. Stanza groups are part of the nationwide Poetry Society and are located regionally.

The four quartets featuring saxophones, strings, trumpets, horn, a euphonium, clarinets and a bassoon inspired by local poets and presented by local musicians. All home grown!

Composers and Poets

Gareth Balch inspired by Matt Kittay: Four x saxophones

Richard Benger inspired by Eve Jackson: violin, viola, cello and saxophone

Tom Courtney inspired by Carolyn King: Two x trumpet, horn, euphonium

Flo Wenden inspired by Eve Jackson: Two x clarinet, horn, bassoon.

Where and when

This concert is being performed at the King Lud pub on Ryde Esplanade on Friday 26th May from 7pm.

It is the firm belief of Ryde Arts that our Festival celebrates the talents of our community and helps grow those talents by commission and collaboration and celebration.

To that end we endeavour to offer free admission to most of our activities while contributions are always welcome.

Image: mikecogh under CC BY 2.0

