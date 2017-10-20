Don’t miss the Isle of Wight Harp Festival

There is a fantastic range of harp related events taking place today (Friday) and over the next three days on the Isle of Wight. See the events listings for full details and make sure you don’t miss out.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

harpist

Today (Friday) sees the start of the excellent 2017 Isle of Wight Harp Festival.

The Festival runs from 20th-24th October and features a range of events and workshops for Islanders to get involved with.

Founded in April 2014 by Anna Sacchini, Karen Tweed, Vic King and Tony O’Nions, the Isle of Wight Harp Festival has gone from strength to strength and continues to attract harpists and harp loving audiences from around the country.

See our event listings site for details and for more detail see the Harp on Wight Website.

Friday, 20th October, 2017 6:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJJ

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*