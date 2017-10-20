Don’t miss the Isle of Wight Harp Festival

Today (Friday) sees the start of the excellent 2017 Isle of Wight Harp Festival.

The Festival runs from 20th-24th October and features a range of events and workshops for Islanders to get involved with.

Founded in April 2014 by Anna Sacchini, Karen Tweed, Vic King and Tony O’Nions, the Isle of Wight Harp Festival has gone from strength to strength and continues to attract harpists and harp loving audiences from around the country.

See our event listings site for details and for more detail see the Harp on Wight Website.