Don’t miss The Star Seekers at Isle of Wight Children’s Festival

The Easter school holidays are just around the corner and if you’re looking for exciting things to do with the kids, don’t forget the return of the wonderful Isle of Wight Children’s Festival.

The Star Seekers

As part of the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival, The Wardrobe Ensemble will be performing their latest show, The Star Seekers.

Have you ever dreamt of flying to the moon? Meeting an alien? Becoming an astronaut? Join star seekers Alph, Betty and Gammo on a journey through space where you take the steering wheel!

Young star seekers needed

Inspired by their childhood wonder of the universe, Bristol based Wardrobe Ensemble have created a unique theatrical experience for children.

The Star Seekers is an interactive show that explores the limitless majesty of galaxies, the solar system, shooting stars and planets through songs, silliness and anti-gravity antics. We need the Island’s Star Seekers to help them complete their mission and answer one of the greatest unanswered questions of the universe: What do astronauts really have in their packed lunch boxes?!

There are two performances on Thursday 11th April – 11am or 2pm and tickets are £6 each.

“A rare find… delightful for children and adults alike.”

Younger Theatre

“Places the children at the very heart of this brilliantly involving show.”

★★★★ Time Out

“Boasts as much improvisational elan as Showstoppers! and more genuine interaction with the audience than most shows on the fringe.”

The Guardian