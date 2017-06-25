Don’t miss this horror comedy rock musical at Ryde School

Next week Ryde School will be playing host to three performances of the brilliant musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

Taking place on Monday 3rd, Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th July at 7.30pm each night, the Ryde School Senior School Musical promises to be an outstanding event.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors.

The musical was originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA. Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) and features authorised performance materials supplied by MTI Europe.

Book now

Tickets are priced at £12 fort adults and £6 for students.

Book online now to secure your seat.

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

