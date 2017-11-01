The next Island Forum, including a talk and question and answer session featuring the head of Isle of Wight Social Services takes place on Wednesday 8th November.

Following the success of the last Island Forum, the second meeting, which takes place at Aspire in Dover Street Ryde at 6.30 pm on Wednesday 8th November, will concentrate on discussing the state and future of Health and Social Care on the Isle of Wight.

Hear from the experts

The evening will feature a talk from the Head of Adult Social Services at the isle of Wight Council, Doctor Carol Tozer as well as talks from representatives of Age UK, Vectis Housing and Heath Monaghan of Aspire who are kindly hosting the event.

The talks will be followed by a discussion session and a Q & A Panel at which the audience will be able to ask questions of the speakers.

Raise concerns with those ‘in the know’

Councillor Ian Stephens said:

“The challenges to supplying support in Health and Social Care have never been more acute to our Island. “In the coming months and years our services will be under pressure and the Island Forum has been fortunate in being able to pull together professional speakers who will give an update on their areas of expertise, also making known their thoughts on the future and how pressures can be met. “Following on from the first Island Forum this meeting will give a rare opportunity for residents and stakeholders to listen and raise concerns with those ‘in the know’.”

Find out more about Aspire

Those attending the meeting can also take advantage of the opportunity to have a tour of Aspire’s amazing facilities and hear about the work that they do in the community. The tour of Aspire for those attending starts at 6.30pm and the main Forum event commences at 7pm.

Anyone interested in attending wishing to attend should Contact Karen Lucioni on 07506 930 109 or email Karen.rydesouth@mail.com

Refreshments will be provided.

Our thanks to Island Independents for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.