Double boost for Isle of Wight Breast Screening Unit

The Friends of St Mary’s Hopsital provided not one, but two boosts for the Breast Screening Unit

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

staff with trolley

The Breast Screening Unit, based in the grounds of the hospital, has benefitted twice-over from the Friends of St Mary’s, having received a care tray trolley and a six-panel display board, altogether costing £750.

Jill Shead, the unit’s Clinical Lead, explained that the trolley helped to provide greater flexibility within the workplace, when other trolleys are in use. She said,

“It enables all items required to be kept in one location, ready for use.”

Regarding the six-panel display, she referred to the worrying drop in the number of women attending breast screening.

Jill went on to say,

“We want to do some health promotion events, to raise awareness of the importance of screening in detecting early cancers.

“The particular board was chosen as it is light-weight, fits in a car, and can be set up by one person.”

Thursday, 2nd January, 2020 7:07am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nnM

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*