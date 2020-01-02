Double boost for Isle of Wight Breast Screening Unit

The Breast Screening Unit, based in the grounds of the hospital, has benefitted twice-over from the Friends of St Mary’s, having received a care tray trolley and a six-panel display board, altogether costing £750.

Jill Shead, the unit’s Clinical Lead, explained that the trolley helped to provide greater flexibility within the workplace, when other trolleys are in use. She said,

“It enables all items required to be kept in one location, ready for use.”

Regarding the six-panel display, she referred to the worrying drop in the number of women attending breast screening.

Jill went on to say,