Double exhibition opening at Isle of Wight arts centre: All invited

Quay Arts have a twin opening of exhibitions coming up on Saturday 30th November.

The OPEN 2019 Exhibition – ‘A Life in Nature’ – will be launching in the West Gallery and the Portfolio Preparation Showcase Exhibition will be opening in the Clayden Gallery.

Both opening events take place between 6-8pm and all are welcome.

‘A Life in Nature’

The 2019 OPEN exhibition, titled and themed ‘A Life in Nature’, will present works exploring our curiosity and connection (or-disconnection) to nature.

To support and enhance the contemporary works, specially curated objects and artefacts from The Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological (IWNHAS), celebrating 100 years, and innovative bio-engineers Artecology, will be showcased, creating narratives exploring nature past, present, future.

Solo exhibition winner announced

One lucky artist will selected from the 2019 OPEN for a solo exhibition at Quay Arts in the West Gallery in 2021. They will be announced on the night.

Previous OPEN winners include Caroline Underwood (2017) Joanna Kori (2015), Holly Cade & Liz Sterry (2013), Katayoun Dowlatshahi (2010/11) and Julian Rowe (2008). This year’s selection panel includes Caroline Underwood, 2017 Open Winner; Ian Whitmore, Visual Arts Manager – Quay Arts; Jo Bingham – IWNHAS; and Claire Hector – Artecology.

Portfolio Preparation showcase

On the same night we will be having a double opening, as we also have the Portfolio Preparation showcase Exhibition launch event taking place in the Clayden Gallery. A group exhibition featuring the work of students on the 2019 Portfolio Preparation Course.

An exciting range of 2D and 3D art will be shown, including drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, mosaics and textiles. Running till Saturday 14 Dec in the Clayden Gallery.

Supporting contemporary visual artists

Quay Arts continues to support the development and display of new work by contemporary visual artists and present work of national and international interest.

We have hosted many eclectic exhibitions, including solo shows by Rachel Whiteread, Andy Goldsworthy, Kurt Jackson, Martin Creed and Vija Celmins.

Quay Arts is situated within an ex-brewery warehouse on the banks of the River Medina and is the leading Arts Centre on the Isle of Wight.